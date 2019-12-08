To counter NRC push, AAP will reach out to Purvanchalis

Singh said it is natural that a Purvanchali living in Assam may not be able to produce such evidence. Singh said it is natural that a Purvanchali living in Assam may not be able to produce such evidence.

In a bid to counter the Centre’s push for a nation-wide NRC, the AAP will reach out to Purvanchalis claiming that such an exercise may render them “stateless like in Assam”.

The party will launch a dharna at Jantar Mantar Sunday against the NRC, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s election in-charge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls Sanjay Singh announced at a press conference Saturday. According to officials, top leaders of the party have been fielded to advance the narrative.

Singh said: “Union Home Minister Amit Shah plans to implement NRC across country. It’s a conspiracy against the Purvanchalis… They want Purvanchalis in Assam, who migrated 30-40 years ago, to produce legacy data of the pre-1971 period.”

Singh said it is natural that a Purvanchali living in Assam may not be able to produce such evidence.

“You want to keep them as slaves in their own country. So the Purvanchali wing of our party will start a protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow,” Singh said.

Singh said the BJP gains from Purvanchali votes in UP and Bihar but “thrash these very people up in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat”. Political observers say the AAP’s move has been borrowed from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), whose anti-NRC campaign in Bengal hurt the BJP dearly, and which was also reflected in the recent state bypolls.

“The news reports from Assam are worrying for people from UP, Bihar… We appeal to Purvanchalis to join the protest in large numbers,” Singh added.

The BJP, meanwhile, has filed a police complaint against Singh for “misleading people” on NRC.

