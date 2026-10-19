‘200 brothers ready in Mumbai’: Gangster Anil Pandit after Tiger Shroff firing

A day after three men allegedly fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai, a purported audio message attributed to US-based gangster Anil Pandit surfaced on social media on Monday, in which he claimed that no action had been taken in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“… Today, our brother Lawrence Bishnoi took action and the administration is now after us,” he allegedly said.

Police said they were verifying the authenticity of the audio.

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In the message, Pandit also accused actors of “working with Dawood Ibrahim”. “We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Traitors are our enemies. Those actors who make films with money from Dawood Ibrahim and earn money for him are also our enemies. Dawood is an enemy of our country, but the administration has not taken any action against him…,” he claimed.