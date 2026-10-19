‘200 brothers ready in Mumbai’: Gangster Anil Pandit after Tiger Shroff firing

A day after three men allegedly fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s vehicle in Mumbai, a purported audio message attributed to US-based gangster Anil Pandit surfaced on social media on Monday, in which he claimed that no action had been taken in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
“… Today, our brother Lawrence Bishnoi took action and the administration is now after us,” he allegedly said.
Police said they were verifying the authenticity of the audio.
Fresh threat to Salman Khan
In the message, Pandit also accused actors of “working with Dawood Ibrahim”. “We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Traitors are our enemies. Those actors who make films with money from Dawood Ibrahim and earn money for him are also our enemies. Dawood is an enemy of our country, but the administration has not taken any action against him…,” he claimed.
Issuing a fresh threat to actor Salman Khan, Pandit alleged the gang would not spare him until he apologised.
“We have already left our homes. Until Salman Khan apologises, we are not going to spare him. We will not let him live. Why doesn’t the administration ask him to apologise? If he apologises, we will have no grudge against him. But if he does not, we will destroy everyone around him. He, too, will be destroyed,” he allegedly said.
“If you kill two of our men, 200 of our brothers are ready in Mumbai. We do not have 700 shooters; we have 70,000 shooters,” Pandit further claimed in the purported audio message.
The Bishnoi gang’s hostility towards Khan stems from the alleged shooting of blackbucks in Rajasthan during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck sacred. An FIR was registered in the case, and Khan was arrested before being released on bail.
While Lawrence Bishnoi has cited the blackbuck case as the reason for targeting Khan, investigators suspect he is also seeking to build his profile by targeting the actor and using his links with other celebrities to widen his reach.
3 men arrested
On Monday, the three alleged gunmen in Shroff’s case were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said. The three were planning to escape to Nepal from Delhi, according to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kota city, Tejaswani Gautam.
The accused have been identified as Rehan, from Sonipat, Hritik, from Bihar, and a minor. Hritik works as a bike taxi rider, while the other two are labourers. Gautam said they planned to get off at Jaipur and take a bus to Delhi.
In Mumbai, police said a social media post claiming responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is being examined, but they have not verified the claim or established any link to the gang.