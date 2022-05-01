Three killed as car collides with motorbike in East Delhi’s Vikas Marg

Three persons died and two others sustained injuries after a car collided with a motorbike in East Delhi’s Vikas Marg in the early hours of Sunday, the police said. The car turned turtle following the collision, trapping its occupants, officers added.

Two of the deceased have been identified by the police as sisters Jyoti (17) and Bharti (19) who were inside the car, while the third victim is the motorbike rider who is yet to be identified.

According to the police, they received a PCR call about the accident around 1 am from Vikas Marg in Shakurpur. The officers reached the spot and found a damaged motorbike and a WagonR car. Locals rushed the bike rider to the hospital, but the car’s occupants were trapped.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), said there were seven members of a family in the car. “They were unable to come out. The local staff immediately rescued them and found that four were injured. They were taken to Hedgewar Hospital where the girls were declared brought dead,” she said. Meanwhile, the motorbike rider was rushed to GTB Hospital where he too was declared dead.

A case has been registered under sections of rash driving, causing hurt by endangering life and causing death by negligence. “We have initiated an inquiry to establish the identity of the deceased rider. The investigation is in progress,” the DCP added.