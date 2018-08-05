Three held for stalking DU student

On Thursday, police received a call at 5.30 pm that three men were misbehaving with a girl. (Representational Image) On Thursday, police received a call at 5.30 pm that three men were misbehaving with a girl. (Representational Image)

Three persons were held for allegedly stalking and misbehaving with a final-year student of Delhi University in Chanakyapuri’s Nehru Park. Police said the victim had come to the park with a male friend when the incident took place Thursday.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said a case under IPC Section 354D (stalking) has been registered and the accused have been arrested. While one of them, Chandra Mohan (34), was arrested from the spot, his two other friends Lavkush and Santosh were arrested Friday.

On Thursday, police received a call at 5.30 pm that three men were misbehaving with a girl. “Our patrolling staff reached the spot and nabbed Mohan. She told us that the accused were stalking her while she was sitting with her friend on a bench. When she objected, the accused passed lewd comments. They also got into a scuffle with her friend,” the girl said in her complaint.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App