Toggle Menu
Delhi: Three held for elderly woman’s murderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/delhi/three-held-for-elderly-womans-murder-5669532/

Delhi: Three held for elderly woman’s murder

Police said the woman used to work for Geeta as a domestic help and had plotted to rob her to fund a lavish lifestyle. “She wanted to buy an iPhone and visit clubs.

Fake IFS officer flashing UN link for police escort arrested with husband in Noida
Police found that entry to the house was friendly, and focused on people who worked there, leading to the accused.  (Representational Image)

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a 59-year-old woman in Rohini’s Sector 16 on April 8, police said.

Police said the accused, Sumit Kumar, Vikas Kumar and the 25-year-old woman, allegedly strangled Geeta and stole Rs 7,000 in cash and some jewellery.

Police said the woman used to work for Geeta as a domestic help and had plotted to rob her to fund a lavish lifestyle. “She wanted to buy an iPhone and visit clubs. She would visit Geeta occasionally and knew she had recently spent money on a wedding, and assumed she would still have money left,” said an officer.

Police found that entry to the house was friendly, and focused on people who worked there, leading to the accused.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi: Pregnant woman dies as tractor rams into bike
2 Gurgaon: Murder accused among two more held for shutting meat shops
3 Citing threat from woman’s kin, inter-faith couple approach Delhi HC