Delhi: Three held for elderly woman’s murder

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing a 59-year-old woman in Rohini’s Sector 16 on April 8, police said.

Advertising

Police said the accused, Sumit Kumar, Vikas Kumar and the 25-year-old woman, allegedly strangled Geeta and stole Rs 7,000 in cash and some jewellery.

Police said the woman used to work for Geeta as a domestic help and had plotted to rob her to fund a lavish lifestyle. “She wanted to buy an iPhone and visit clubs. She would visit Geeta occasionally and knew she had recently spent money on a wedding, and assumed she would still have money left,” said an officer.

Police found that entry to the house was friendly, and focused on people who worked there, leading to the accused.