Delhi: Three enter Red Fort before Independence-Day, held

Three men allegedly barged into the Central Industrial Security Force’s camp at Red Fort on August 13 before being arrested and handed over to police.

Police said investigation revealed they were travelling without a ticket on a train heading to Old Delhi railway station. While tickets were being checked, they got out at Salimgarh bridge and entered Red Fort after jumping over an iron grill. Police said the men have been identified as Vicky, Arjun and Chander Mauli. “The arrest was made after police received a complaint from CISF inspector Narendra Gupta. An FIR has been lodged at Kotwali police station,” a senior officer said.

In his complaint, Gupta said he was informed by his subordinates that they have detained three men on charges of trespassing. “Security personnel found them walking inside. When asked to stop, they started running and reached the CISF camp, where they were caught,” a senior police officer said.

During questioning, they said they are working with a contractor at a factory in Shahdara.