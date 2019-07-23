Delhi: Three arrested for robbing Canadian pilot outside airport

Written by Somya Ranjan Nayak

Advertising

Three men who allegedly robbed a Canadian pilot working with IndiGo airlines on July 12 in Delhi were arrested by police from Meerut Saturday. Police found that the men, identified as Mehraj Salmani (31), Asif (22) and Farman (22), were involved in three other robberies in Delhi and Noida as well.

“After the pilot was robbed outside the IGI Airport, a police team was deployed to investigate the case. We found that the same vehicle was used in several other robbery cases. Using technical surveillance and CCTV footage near the area, we tracked the car’s owner, who was based in Meerut. Raids were conducted outside Salmani’s house and we found that the three men were arrested by Sahibabad Police on July 16,” said Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (IGI Airport).

Salmani and his two associates followed the same modus operandi in all the cases, said police. The men allegedly offered lifts to people in their taxi and later snatched the passenger’s phone and ATM cards and robbed their money.

Advertising

Police said the men were arrested after they snatched a man’s gold chain and ATM cards and withdrew Rs 90,000 cash before fleeing.

On July 12, police said the trio approached Md Ghanzanfani, a 60-year-old Canadian citizen who was trying to find his office cab outside the IGI airport, and offered to drop him near his cab for Rs 100. After he got in the car, the accused allegedly snatched his money and ATM cards. The victim was robbed of cash, including foreign currency worth Rs 1.3 lakh.

Police said Salmani has a criminal record of multiple theft cases and two cases under the Arms Act. He has previously worked for a known cab aggregator. Asif and Farman have been involved in five criminal cases including robbery and attempt to murder, said police.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)