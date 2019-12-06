Those who mocked BJP over Ram Mandir should now praise it: Manoj Tiwari

He also took a dig at the AAP and said because of them, the city that was once known for Lal Qila and Parliament House, is known for pollution. He also took a dig at the AAP and said because of them, the city that was once known for Lal Qila and Parliament House, is known for pollution.

Referring to the Ayodhya verdict at a rally in Outer Delhi’s Najafgarh Thursday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said people who used to taunt the party for never giving a definite date to build a temple should now shower accolades as preparations at the site have begun.

“The process has been started, the whole country and the world is chanting Jai Shri Ram. Najafgarh should also say the same,” he said.

At the rally on regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Tiwari also listed works done by the BJP government such as removal of Article 370, Triple Talaq and getting the unauthorised colonies Bill passed in both Houses.

Tiwari said with the passage of the bill, people can take loans and no longer have to live in uncertainty about the future of their homes. He said registration will start by December 16.

He also took a dig at the AAP and said because of them, the city that was once known for Lal Qila and Parliament House, is known for pollution.

“Students are compelled to use masks to go to school. If the BJP comes to power, we will install smog towers. It costs just Rs 2 crore and around 55 are needed to clean the air,” Tiwari said.

