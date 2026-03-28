Thar mows down two boys, their grandfather in Gurgaon’s Pataudi, driver arrested

According to police, Khan had taken the two boys to meet his younger brother and was returning home with them after dinner around 11 pm when the incident occurred on the main road in Khod village. (Express photo)

A 52-year-old man and his two minor grandsons were killed on the spot after a Mahindra Thar struck them from behind while they were walking on a road in Khod village of Pataudi, Gurgaon, late Friday night, police said on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Subhash Khan, a resident of Khod village, and his grandsons Ishant Khan (10) and Zaid Khan (8), both from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The boys were visiting their grandfather.

According to police, Khan had taken the two boys to meet his younger brother and was returning home with them after dinner around 11 pm when the incident occurred on the main road in Khod village.