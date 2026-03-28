Thar mows down two boys, their grandfather in Gurgaon’s Pataudi, driver arrested

A 52-year-old man and his two minor grandsons were killed on the spot after a Mahindra Thar struck them from behind while they were walking on a road in Khod village of Pataudi, Gurgaon, late Friday night, police said on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Subhash Khan, a resident of Khod village, and his grandsons Ishant Khan (10) and Zaid Khan (8), both from Milkpur village in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.
The boys were visiting their grandfather.
According to police, Khan had taken the two boys to meet his younger brother and was returning home with them after dinner around 11 pm when the incident occurred on the main road in Khod village.
Police said the Thar allegedly hit them at high speed, throwing the trio several feet away. All three were rushed to the community health centre at Pataudi, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Eyewitnesses told mediapersons that the Thar got trapped between a roadside tree and an electric pole after the impact.
The driver reportedly made a phone call, after which another car arrived at the spot. He then fled the scene without helping the victims. The entire sequence was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which the police have seized.
According to the Station House Officer of Pataudi Police Station, Braham Prakash, the Thar, bearing a Gurgaon registration number, has been seized.
“Investigators found that it is owned by a resident of Inchha Puri, a neighbouring village, but was being driven by the owner’s brother-in-law. The driver has been identified through the vehicle’s number plate,” he said.
A complaint was filed early in the afternoon by Subhash’s brother, and the driver was arrested within hours.
“A team from the Pataudi police station reached the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and recovered the damaged Thar. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. An FIR was registered at Pataudi police station. The police arrested the accused driver, Deepanshu (25), a resident of Goriawas village in Gurgaon district. Further investigation into the case is underway”, Gurgaon police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said.