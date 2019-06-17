Delhi: Tempo driver swings sword at cops, they beat him with lathis

A minor accident involving a police vehicle and a Gramin Sewa tempo in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar Sunday took a violent turn. A five-minute video of the incident shows sword-wielding tempo driver Sarabjeet Singh being “controlled” by a group of officers, as they beat him up with lathis and drag him across the road.

Advertising

As the officers surrounded Singh and beat him in a bid to control him, the tempo, allegedly being driven by his son, hits the officers, the video shows. Officers then subdue the boy.

DCP (PRO) Madhur Verma said, “The incident took place at 6.45 pm when the tempo and the Emergency Response Vehicle met with an accident.”

The video shows a police officer and Singh talking as he brandishes a sword, after which the officer walks into the police station nearby. When Singh sees a group of officers holding lathis approaching him, he chases after them with the sword. When an ASI, in plainclothes, tries to control him from behind, Singh attacks him with the sword.

Advertising

Police released a statement which said the “alleged incident followed an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, an officer was also assaulted by the tempo driver with a sword…”

The son alleged, “We were beaten up inside the police station as well; they dragged my father up the stairs and beat him up. They also hit me.” The DCP (North West Delhi) said an inquiry is being conducted in the matter by the additional DCP.

BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who rushed to Mukherjee Nagar station, told The Indian Express: “These officers should be dismissed. Police told me that disciplinary action is being taken against three personnel. Who gave police the right to hit a man like this? If you hit him, will he not hit back?” Sirsa also tweeted: “Tomorrow, I will meet the police commissioner and lodge a complaint against these policemen. Even if I have to go to the Home Ministry or court, I will get these policemen suspended”. AAP Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh also reached the station.

Demanding Singh’s release, locals protested in Mukherjee Nagar and vandalised public and police property. Police said personnel from other districts have been called in.