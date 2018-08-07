Temple can’t encroach on land meant for hospital: Delhi High Court

Authorities had expressed inability in taking possession of the land on grounds of several obstructions, including overhead high-tension wires, a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and a partially demolished statue of Lord Buddha. (Representational Image) Authorities had expressed inability in taking possession of the land on grounds of several obstructions, including overhead high-tension wires, a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and a partially demolished statue of Lord Buddha. (Representational Image)

Authorities can’t allow a temple to encroach on land meant for a hospital, the Delhi High Court said on Monday, ordering that the structure be shifted to some lawful place. “Obviously people’s sentiments deserve to be respected but this (religious structure on public land) can’t be permitted,” said a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar.

“Slowly, these structures will take over public land all over Delhi,” the bench remarked, adding, “We do not say that demolish such structures, but we have to function in accordance with law.” The bench said that “even the statue of Lord Buddha can be part of the hospital, but authorities should ensure that private parties do not acquire the same”.

The court’s oral remarks came after the Delhi government counsel said they were unable to take possession of land allocated for building a 200-bed hospital, which is badly needed in Sangam Vihar.

The bench also observed that the authorities had referred the matter to the Religious Structure Committee. The committee takes decisions on removal of religious structures that encroach on public land. “It is unfortunate that instead of taking possession and restoring the land, the issue has been referred to the religious committee,” it said, adding that “we expect that by the next date of hearing, encroachments from the land are shifted”.

The court asked the Delhi government and other agencies to file a status report on restoration of land allotted for the hospital in 2001. “Restore it so people get a hospital in that area, which is need of the hour,” it added.

Sangam Vihar Vikas Manch has moved the High Court, seeking directions to restore the hospital land, measuring 10 bigha and 18 biswa, at the earliest.

To this, the court asked the District Magistrate (south) to inform it of steps taken for removal/relocation of obstructions.

The petition stated that over 30 years had passed, but Sangam Vihar doesn’t have a government health centre with beds or in-patient facilities. A handful of government dispensaries have come up in the last few years, but they cannot handle even childbirths, it said. While the colony came into existence in the 1980s, the first government dispensary came up only around 2008.

