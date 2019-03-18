Delhi: Teen ‘strangles minor girl over 3-year-old grudge from tuition centre’, apprehended

Three years ago, a 14-year-old boy got into a heated argument with an 11-year-old girl at his tuition centre, after the teacher scolded him because of her. On Saturday, he exacted his revenge — he allegedly invited the girl for a movie and strangled her. Police have apprehended the juvenile, now 17, and are conducting raids to nab his associate, who helped him commit the crime.

Injuries were found on the body, including some to the head, police said, adding they are probing all angles, including whether the 14-year-old minor was sexually assaulted.

During questioning, the juvenile told police that three years ago, the victim had asked him to teach her some abusive words. Police said he wrote them on a piece of paper and gave it to her.

However, the girl passed the paper to her friend, who handed it over to their tutor. The tutor scolded the boy in front of everyone, after which the juvenile got into an argument with the girl, he told police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said they received information on Friday evening that the girl had gone missing.

“We lodged an FIR. Her family told us she had gone out to meet friends in the afternoon, and didn’t return home. We zeroed in on all the people she spoke to and found that she was in touch with the juvenile. When we questioned him, he said they had gone to an ice-cream parlour together, after which he returned home,” she said.

DCP Yadav said he later confessed to having murdered the girl: “He disclosed that they had met at the tuition centre… Two months ago, he got in touch with her and they began meeting frequently as they lived in the same locality.”

“He confessed to holding a grudge against her due to an incident that had happened at tuition… He planned to take revenge and decided to murder her. They first went to a mall to watch a movie. He later took her to an isolated under-construction building next to a Metro station, where he mixed some drugs in a cold drink and gave it to her… she drank it and became semi-conscious. He then tied her up with tape and strangled her. He returned home, from where he was picked up by police. On Sunday morning, he led a police team to the crime scene and the body was recovered,” Yadav added.

The DCP said prima facie there does not appear to be any sexual assault, but further investigation is on to ascertain the same. Police also recovered victim’s phone from his bag.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family alleged that the juvenile was misleading police by cooking up a story of revenge. “He and two of his associates were planning to kidnap her, but they killed her,” a relative alleged.