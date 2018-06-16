Teachers claim police called to 2 DU colleges, principals deny

Principals of both Hindu College and Keshav Mahavidyalaya told The Indian Express that they had not ordered any police presence. (Express archive photo) Principals of both Hindu College and Keshav Mahavidyalaya told The Indian Express that they had not ordered any police presence. (Express archive photo)

Tension between teachers of Delhi University (DU) and the administration seems to be rising on the issue of evaluation boycott, with the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) Friday alleging that police force was called in Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Hindu College. Meanwhile, DU Executive Council members Rajesh Jha and A K Bhagi, along with two other DUTA members, sat in the V-C’s office for several hours, asking that he meet them, but were allegedly denied an appointment. Jha said they would continue the sit-in till the V-C decides to meet them.

DUTA has been protesting against the Centre’s policies, which they say will lead to privatisation of education and impact reservation in teaching positions. “Today, we got news that police constables, more than usual, were at Hindu College and Keshav Mahavidyalaya. Even after four hours of being in the reception, there is no word from the V-C. He is not giving time to meet a DUTA delegation. By initiating police action in some colleges and issuing threatening letters, the dictatorial face of the DU administration has been unmasked,” claimed Jha.

“Even after around a month of DUTA’s agitation and evaluation boycott, there is no substantive headway. During this period, despite requests from DUTA, there could be no meeting with the V-C. The stalemate continues and so does the suffering of teachers and students,” said Jha. DUTA executive member Mithuraaj Dhusiya, who visited Keshav Mahavidyalaya as part of a team to convince teachers to continue boycott of evaluation, also claimed there was police presence.

However, principals of both Hindu College and Keshav Mahavidyalaya told The Indian Express that they had not ordered any police presence. Keshav Mahavidyalaya principal Madhu Pruthi said, “Only the beat constable was there, that too for his daughter’s admission.”

In a letter to principals of all colleges on Thursday, the Dean of Colleges had said: “You are requested to send all ad hoc and guest faculty members to their central evaluation centre to evaluate answer scripts as most of them have not reported yet the central evaluation centre as per the data available.” DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi did not respond to calls or texts by The Indian Express.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App