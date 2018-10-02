Delhi: Teacher shot dead at coaching centre, family claims killed over relationship

At the coaching centre in Jahangirpuri, Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) At the coaching centre in Jahangirpuri, Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A 31-year-old man who used to teach at a coaching centre was gunned down by a masked man, who was waiting for him inside the centre, in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, police said.

The family of the man, Ankit Sagar, suspect he may have been killed over his relationship with a woman from the minority community. They have also asked police to look into the role of the woman’s brother.

Ankit’s sister, Aarti, told The Indian Express that her brother was in a relationship with the woman for the last 10 years. “We convinced him to get married to another woman but he didn’t relent. Last Diwali, my father met the woman’s parents, and they did not seem to have objections. But her brothers objected to it. The woman recently told my brother that she was willing to elope with him,” Aarti claimed.

Police said the woman’s family members have been picked up for questioning, and a case has been registered at Mahendra Park police station.

“Allegations made by the family are being looked into. The woman’s family was questioned but there is no conclusive proof of their involvement so far,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan. Following the murder, more than 50 policemen were stationed at the entrance of the coaching centre, the woman’s house and different lanes leading to A block.

Ankit was a political science graduate from IGNOU and was preparing for Company Secretary (CS) exams. He ran a tuition centre in Jahangirpuri with a batch of 50 students. His father is a retired shift officer from NDMC, while his mother died a decade ago. His elder brother also runs a tuition centre and is married.

On Monday morning, Ankit gave the keys to the centre to a 17-year-old boy, who was supposed to be a part of the first batch. “I wanted to be ready for class so I took the keys, opened the centre and waited for him. Another student, also sat inside the room with me while we waited for Ankit sir,” the boy said.

As the two students waited, a man wearing a black cap and a face mask and carrying a bag came to the centre looking for Ankit. “He asked when sir would come. I asked him if he was a part of the batch and he said he was waiting for Ankit,” the boy said.

The suspect waited at the stairway and when Ankit arrived, he shot him in the head from behind, police said. A neighbour, Sudesh Rathore, made the PCR call after hearing gunshots and the children screaming, and found Ankit lying in a pool of blood. “The police were 40 minutes late,” Rathore claimed. There are CCTV cameras around the entry and exit point but none face the coaching centre.

