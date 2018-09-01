Delhi: Teacher injured as part of classroom roof collapses

The teacher, Mamta Sharma, suffered injuries to her head and nose. The teacher, Mamta Sharma, suffered injuries to her head and nose.

A teacher at a government school suffered injuries on her head and nose after a chunk of the roof came crumbling down in a packed classroom. The incident took place on Wednesday when Mamta Sharma was teaching Sanskrit.

Teachers who came to know of the incident said Sharma sustained serious injuries and started bleeding profusely after the incident at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV), Hari Nagar, Clock Tower in northeast Delhi.

“She was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors immediately attended to her. She had to get stitches for her injuries. She was then admitted to a private hospital and kept in the intensive care unit for one night,” said a teacher from a nearby government school.

Sharma is still in the hospital and recuperating, the teacher said.

Vinita Agarwal, the principal of the school where Sharma teaches, confirmed that such an incident had taken place but refused to elaborate.

“I will not talk about this incident,” said Agarwal. There has been no police case in the matter so far.

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee shared images of the broken ceiling, using the incident to attack Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

“Any guess whether Manish Sisodia spoke about this in the world education conference in Moscow?” Mukherjee tweeted.

According to a source, the school is in need of renovation and has placed a request for the same to the government.

District Deputy Education officer Archana Vishwadeep, who is in-charge of the district, did not respond to calls and messages.

The Government School Teachers’ Association, meanwhile, demanded that the government bear the medical expenses and provide compensation to the injured teacher.

