Tandoor murder case: Can one be in jail indefinitely, asks Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Tuesday expressed displeasure over former Congress youth leader Sushil Kumar Sharma not being released from jail, and asked authorities whether a person could be allowed to be kept in prison indefinitely for the offence of murder, even if he has already served the sentence.

Advertising

Sharma (56) is serving life term in the 1995 murder of his wife Naina Sahni, which came to be known as the tandoor murder case. He told court he has been in jail for 29 years, including the period of remission, and was entitled to premature release in accordance with Sentence Review Board guidelines.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said it was concerned over the human rights of the prisoner, and called the issue very serious.

Advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for Sharma, said guidelines on premature release state that life convicts sentenced for a single offence are to be released after completion of 20 years of incarceration and those who had committed heinous crimes are to be granted relief after 25 years.