Taimoor Nagar murder: Three cops suspended for ‘lapses’

Days after 34-year-old Rupesh Kumar Basoya was shot dead by two men outside his residence in Taimoor Nagar, three policemen were suspended while two were sent to district lines for alleged “lapses” in duty.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said head constable Ajay and constables Surender and Hari Chand have been placed under suspension, while the Station House Officer of NFC police station, Sushil Kumar, and division officer, SI Rajender, have been sent to district lines for alleged lapses in duty.

Biswal said the action was taken based on preliminary findings of a vigilance inquiry conducted by the Addional DCP of southeast district.

On Sunday evening, Rupesh was shot dead by two armed men outside his home. Residents claimed Rupesh and his brother had lodged multiple complaints with police alleging illegal drug trade near their residence. Soon after the attack on Rupesh, angry residents had vandalised vehicles and set a police bike on fire.

On Monday, they blocked the roads leading to Taimoor Nagar. The situation was brought under control after senior police officers assured them of appropriate action in the matter.

