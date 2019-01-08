Delhi: Day after fatal Barapullah hit-and-run, doctor arrested

Written by Ashima Sharma

A 68-year-old gynaecologist was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday after the SUV he was driving allegedly hit a motorcycle at the Barapullah flyover on Sunday evening, sending the woman pillion rider falling to her death. The woman, Nisha (30), died while her husband, Sunny (30), is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

“A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 304-A (causing death by negligence) against Dr Madhusudan Chaudhry, who was arrested and released on bail,” DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. “Chaudhry retired from the Indian Air Force in 2000 and owned Manglam Hospital in West Vinod Nagar till 2014.”

Police said Chaudhry was returning home to Nizamuddin (West) from his nursing home in east Delhi when the accident took place.

At the spot of the collision on the flyover, police found the mangled bike and the SUV, which had been abandoned by its owner.

“Police staff reached the drain under the flyover, where the woman was lying. She was sent to a hospital in the PCR van, but she was declared dead on arrival,” Biswal said.

At Safdarjung Hospital on Monday, Sunny’s brother Sanjay Kumar awaited a health update. Sunny, a driver at a private firm, sustained injuries to his head, chest and right arm.

“He is unconscious and doesn’t know Nisha is no more. Doctors told us they might have to amputate his right leg. He is a driver, how will he earn money now?” Kumar said.

A month ago, Sunny and Nisha celebrated their first anniversary, and on Sunday evening, too, they were returning home to Dwarka after celebrations in Trilokpuri.

“Some relatives were following the couple, and they witnessed the vehicle hitting their motorcycle and the driver misbehaving with passersby before fleeing. He has destroyed a happy family. Nisha’s mother is not ready to believe that her daughter is no more,” claimed Sunil Kumar, a relative.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)