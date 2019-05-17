Delhi: Suspecting wife of affair, man kills toddler

A 30-year-old man working with an app-based food delivery service was arrested for allegedly strangulating his four-year-old daughter to death in Outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar, police said.

According to police, initial investigation has revealed that the accused “suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and did not want his child to grow up in her custody”.

“He and his wife often fought as he suspected her of having an affair. Fed up with their fights, the couple had initially planned to end their lives and send the child to her grandparents,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the incident took place Wednesday night.

“Around 12.10 am, he allegedly tried to strangulate his daughter with his bare hands. But he could not, and strangulated her using a dupatta. He then slept with her till 6 am. He allegedly tried to hang himself later, but his wife raised an alarm,” the officer said.

“The landlord informed us of the crime. He was arrested from Tilak Nagar, where he had fled after the crime. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” the police officer added.