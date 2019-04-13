Delhi: Suspected thief tied up, beaten to death in Rohini

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death over suspicion of theft after he allegedly broke into a farmhouse in Northwest Delhi’s Rohini, police said. According to police, three persons saw him breaking into the farmhouse, following which they allegedly tied him with ropes and assaulted him till he died.

Police have arrested two men, Rahul and Vinod, who worked in the farmhouse. A minor boy has also been apprehended in connection with the crime, said police.

A case under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the two accused at Narela police station. After allegedly beating up the man, one of the accused tried calling police. In the meanwhile, the man’s condition deteriorated, following which he was taken first to Raja Harish Chandra hospital, and then to BJRM hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said police.

As per his medical report, he had sustained “multiple linear abrasions on the upper back”.

Police claimed that the accused persons tried to wipe out the CCTV footage from the DVR. However, a crime team managed to restore the video, wherein the accused can be seen thrashing the victim.

As per the FIR, the local PCR unit received a call regarding a theft in the farmhouse. When police reached the spot, they found the victim tied up with ropes. According to police, Vinod, who supervises the farmhouse, alleged that Rahul and the juvenile assaulted the victim and tied him with ropes.

Police said that in the absence of identification papers, the identity of the victim has not been ascertained so far. His photographs have been taken and distributed in the area, an officer said.

DCP (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said that the victim was caught stealing some items and tried to flee from the spot, when the accused persons caught him. Police said prima facie the victim appeared to be a drug addict.