Supreme Court acquits woman jailed for ‘strangulating newborn girl’

A woman, serving life term for allegedly strangulating her newborn baby girl, was acquitted by the Supreme Court as the evidence on record was not sufficient to establish her guilt. The apex court also noted that her “family was not orthodox” and “not averse to having a female child”.

“By considering the oral evidence on record and post-mortem report, the appellant was convicted by attributing the motive that she strangulated her because the newborn was a girl… It is clear from the evidence…, as deposed by her husband, they had a male child aged five,” a bench of Justice M M Shantanagoudar and Justice Ramayyagari Subhash Reddy observed.

The court noted the woman’s husband also stated that as they already had a male child, they wanted a female child to complete the family: “He stated his brother had three daughters, which shows the family was not orthodox and not averse to having a female child… if the totality of evidence on record is considered, the motive is not established…”

The apex court’s verdict came on the mother’s appeal against the Delhi High Court’s March 2010 verdict, which convicted her and sentenced her to life imprisonment for murder. The High Court had upheld a trial court’s December 2009 judgment.

The woman had pleaded innocence before the trial court and deposed that she had been falsely implicated by police in connivance with hospital authorities, to shift blame from doctors.

The woman was admitted to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital and delivered a baby girl on August 24, 2007. The prosecution stated that as the newborn was a girl, the mother strangulated her. The court however raised doubts over the delay in conducting the baby’s post-mortem and on registration of case. “It is clear the baby was put in an incubator with an oxygen mask. She had not opened her eyes and did not cry after birth. There is a possibility of natural death…,” the court said.

The Supreme Court, however, observed that “in absence of any clear evidence on record, the HC as well as the trial court committed error in attributing motive to the appellant that she has killed her baby as she was female.”

Though the doctor opined the cause of death was asphyxia, in the absence of any clear evidence on record, it is not safe to convict the appellant for the offence under IPC section 302 (murder),” the court said.

From the totality of evidence on record, and it is totally unnatural for the appellant-mother to kill own her baby by strangulation. In the post-mortem, the doctor opined that death was due to asphyxia and there were marks of strangulation, but

“The trial court as well as the High Court based the conviction on presumptions without any basis,” it said, and

It concluded that as the “evidence on record is not sufficient to bring home the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt, we are of the considered view that the appellant is entitled to benefit of doubt, for acquittal from the charge framed against her.”

