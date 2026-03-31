Why your summer travel plans to London and Goa may get more expensive

With the US-Israel vs Iran conflict raging for a month now, both inbound and outbound international travel has been affected due to the war. (Image generated using AI)

Planning your annual family vacation to London or a quick summer getaway to Goa? You might have to rethink your plans as airfare costs are set to rise due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia as well as government regulations.

How is the ongoing conflict impacting tourist travel plans?

With the US-Israel vs Iran conflict raging for a month now, both inbound and outbound international travel has been affected due to the war — initially because of intermittent closures of the Gulf airspace and subsequently due to rising fuel costs.

Rajnish Kaistha, Senior Vice-President of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), said: “A major chunk of international flights that came to India through West Asia have stopped, accounting for 40% of the air traffic.”