Study to check ‘changing trends’ in Metro ridership

The Delhi Metro has commissioned a first-of-its-kind study to find the “changing trends” of ridership and “level of acceptance” of its newly launched corridors. The decision of the DMRC, which comes against the backdrop of a fall in ridership due to fare hike among other factors, is also aimed at bolstering last-mile connectivity to compete with app-based cab services.

“The aim of the study is to understand the changing trends of ridership and level of acceptance of general public in the newly added sections of Phase III, and to rationalise feeder routes,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

