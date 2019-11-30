Delhi: Telangana student found dead at Kasturba Gandhi hospital hostel room

According to police, Monika was a second-year post-graduate student of gynaecology at the North MCD hospital, and was allegedly depressed over the death of her grandmother. (Representational Image) According to police, Monika was a second-year post-graduate student of gynaecology at the North MCD hospital, and was allegedly depressed over the death of her grandmother. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old medical student was found dead inside her hostel room at Darya Ganj’s Kasturba Gandhi hospital Friday morning, police said.

DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the woman, identified as V Monika, hailed from Telangana and allegedly “committed suicide by injecting herself with syringes which were found in her room”. A suicide note purportedly saying “no one is responsible for this… I am sorry mom, sorry dad… I love you all”, was recovered from her hostel room, said a police officer.

According to police, Monika was a second-year post-graduate student of gynaecology at the North MCD hospital, and was allegedly depressed over the death of her grandmother.

Police said that prima facie, it appears that she committed suicide Thursday night, hours after she arrived in Delhi from Telangana, where the last rites of her grandmother were carried out. Her body was discovered around 10 am Friday, said police.

A police officer said, “When she did not take her parents’ calls on Friday morning, they got worried and called her friend. The door was locked from inside, so the hostel administration was informed. Once they managed to break in, they saw her lying on the floor.”

Police said that her parents told them that Monika was upset over losing her grandmother.

Police said that inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter and all angles are being investigated. Monika’s post-mortem will be conducted Saturday.

North MCD commissioner Varsha Joshi has asked senior officials of the hospital to prepare a report on the incident.

