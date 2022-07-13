St Stephen’s writ plea at HC: Teacher writes to GB chairperson, asks why body was kept in dark

St Stephen’s College teacher and a member of the Governing Body (GB) Nandita Narain has written to the GB chairperson asking why the body was not informed of the college’s decision to file a writ petition in the Delhi High Court on the matter of admissions.

“It is very surprising that the Governing Body was not even informed about the decision to file a writ petition. As you know, no meeting of the Governing Body has been held since the Emergent Meeting held on 17.2.2022 to consider the inquiry report against a mess employee. No regular meeting of the Governing Body has been held since 18.12.2021. Initiation of legal proceedings in the matter of admissions without the prior approval of the College Governing body is, in my view, in gross violation of Clause 15 of our College Constitution,” she wrote. Narain is also a former DU Teachers’ Association President.

She also brought up the issue of reappointment of the principal.

“In a meeting of the Governing Body held on June 24, 2021, I had asked whether the College had written to Delhi University regarding reappointment of professor John Varghese as Principal after the completion of his tenure of five years on February 28, 2021. The Principal had replied that there was no need for reappointment as the five-year term regulation had been adopted by Delhi University only after his initial appointment as Principal with effect from March 1, 2016, and could not be applied to him retrospectively,” she wrote.

“It was subsequently brought to my notice that Delhi University had in fact adopted the five- year term regulation for Principals of all Colleges of Delhi University in March 2014,” she said.

Narain asked the chairperson of the College “followed the procedure laid down in UGC Regulations 2010 and Delhi University ordinances for appointment of Principal of minority colleges for the initial appointment of professor John Varghese as Principal” and “whether the College followed the procedure laid down for re-appointment of Principal after the expiry of five-year term on February 28, 2021”.

GB Chairperson P C Singh could not be reached for comment. Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and texts.