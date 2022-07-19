Spicejet introduces 26 new flights under UDAN scheme

July 19, 2022 2:13:41 pm
Domestic airlines SpiceJet Tuesday announced 26 new domestic flights that will connect Nashik with Hyderabad, Delhi with Khajuraho and several other destinations.
As per an official release, SpiceJet has introduced direct flights to Nashik from Delhi, Hyderabad to Jammu, Mumbai-Guwahati, Jharsuguda-Madurai, Varanasi-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Jabalpur.
It has also increased the frequency of flights between Ahmedabad and Jaipur, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dharamshala and Amritsar-Ahmedabad.
The flights have been launched under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) scheme that aims to strengthen poor air routes and also make air travel affordable and convenient.
“The new and additional flights will take care of passenger convenience in mind and provide multiple travel options,” Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), SpiceJet, said.
As per the schedule, flights from Hyderabad and Delhi to Nashik, Hyderabad to Jammu (one-stop), Mumbai to Guwahati, Varanasi to Ahmedabad and Kolkata to Jabalpur will operate daily.
The flights from Mumbai to Jharsuguda will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while flights between Mumbai and Madurai will operate on all days except Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Also, flights between Delhi and Hyderabad will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while additional flights between Ahmedabad-Jaipur will operate daily.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines
