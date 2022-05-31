Speed limits for different road stretches in Gurgaon soon

Traffic police Monday said they are working on setting speed limits for all major roads in Gurgaon, and an audit in this regard is likely to be completed soon.

Officials said the move is likely to curb accidents, especially along roads which witness a large volume of traffic and fatalities in Gurgaon.

Following two major accidents in March 2022 on Golf Course Road and National Highway – 48 in which nine people were killed, civic agencies, including officials of traffic police, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), NHAI and road engineering experts, had conducted an inspection and said a safety audit of the two stretches would be done, in addition to the speed reducing measures.

DCP traffic Ravinder Tomar said, “The audit has been started and is likely to be completed soon. We are preparing a plan to set speed limits on all major stretches and internal roads across Gurgaon, and it will be sent to district administration for approval. On roads where speed limits already exist, they may be revised depending on the audit. After the audit, signages specifying speed limits will be put up, and speed interceptors will be placed. We have had several discussions with district road safety committee regarding this.”

Traffic police officials said many arterial roads across the city did not have a speed limit, which often resulted in incidents of over-speeding and accidents. Speed limits for specific stretches are expected to help in better traffic management and road safety, officials said.

The DCP said that currently, Delhi-Gurgaon National Highway, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon-Faridabad road and an interchange stretch have seven speed interceptors.

A traffic police official, requesting anonymity, said, “In the present system, a generic speed limit is imposed across the city. On state highways, the speed limit is 80 kmph for cars and 50 kmph for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles while on municipal roads, the speed limit is 50 kmph for cars and two-wheelers and 30 kmph for heavy vehicles. In the absence of specific limits and without proper signages, commuters are often confused.”

Officials said they are surveying black spots – stretches where maximum fatalities have been reported – in the city, and deciding on appropriate speed limits to ensure that traffic movement remains smooth and mobility is not affected.

Traffic police added that in an enforcement drive, a total of 2,066 challans were issued on Monday for various traffic violations.