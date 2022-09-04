Special screening drive in Delhi schools to identify children with disabilities, special needs

In a move to identify children with disabilities and special needs, the Delhi government is planning to conduct a special screening drive in all schools, including civic schools that come under the New Delhi Municipal Council and schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, officials said.

The screening drive will be conducted under the theme ‘Building inclusive communities for all’ as part of activities in association with the International Week for Persons with Hearing Impairment, they added. The drive will begin on September 12 and will conclude on September 23 when the International Day of Sign Languages will be observed in all Delhi schools.

“Under this drive, screening of 21 disabilities, as given in the RPWD (Rights of Persons with Disabilities) Act 2016, will be done. A school-level screening will be conducted in collaboration with the class teacher, subject teachers, CWSN (Children with Special Needs) and PGT, TGT special education teachers. The main aim of the project is not to label or isolate the children, but for further assessment, identification, certification, enhancing academic support, enhancing learning and encouraging participation of subject/head teachers among children with disabilities, ” said a government official.

Under this drive, students under Mission Buniyad will also be re-examined on their skills in counting and identification of characters and digits, officials said.

Officials said that the screening process will be conducted by special education teachers in all schools.