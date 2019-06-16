Spanish woman in Gurgaon for internship files rape complaint, accused arrested

Toggle Menu
According to police, the accused had rented a flat in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 1, and met the woman, who is in her 20s, on a Facebook group.

A 36-year-old Delhi resident has been arrested by Gurgaon Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a Spanish woman earlier this week.

“The woman moved to Gurgaon recently and was interning at a multinational company. She was looking for accommodation in Gurgaon and had joined some Facebook groups, where she put up posts saying she was looking to rent a flat,” said a police official.

“The accused contacted her through one of these pages, and offered to show her some apartments,” the PRO added. On Friday night, the accused allegedly called the woman to his flat in Phase 1 for a party, police said.

“When she reached his flat, she discovered the accused was the only one there. He allegedly misbehaved with her and sexually assaulted her. She has submitted a complaint regarding the matter and an FIR has been registered at DLF Phase 1 police station on charges of rape,” said the official.

“The accused was arrested on Friday itself. He works at a multimedia company and will be produced in court on Sunday. The matter is under investigation,” he added.

