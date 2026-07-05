Delhi man kills wife by hitting her with cooking pan, arrested: Police

The police have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area to ascertain the sequence of events. (File Photo)

A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a cooking pan at their home in Southwest Delhi, police said.

On Sunday morning, the man was detained after he came to a police station and allegedly told officers that he had committed the crime.

According to officers, the accused told investigators that he has been receiving treatment for schizophrenia for the past two to three years and he had fought with his wife over a minor issue.

Police said the accused allegedly argued with his wife on Saturday night. During questioning, he told police that in a fit of rage he picked up a cooking pan, repeatedly hit her, causing fatal injuries.