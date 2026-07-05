Delhi man kills wife by hitting her with cooking pan, arrested: Police

A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a cooking pan at their home in Southwest Delhi, police said.
On Sunday morning, the man was detained after he came to a police station and allegedly told officers that he had committed the crime.
According to officers, the accused told investigators that he has been receiving treatment for schizophrenia for the past two to three years and he had fought with his wife over a minor issue.
Police said the accused allegedly argued with his wife on Saturday night. During questioning, he told police that in a fit of rage he picked up a cooking pan, repeatedly hit her, causing fatal injuries.
Officers suspect that he allegedly killed his wife between 1 am and 2 am on Sunday, and then spent the rest of the night at his house before going to a nearby police station in the morning to admit to the crime and surrender.
The accused was arrested later in the day. A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) has been registered.
Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder characterised by disturbances in thought, perception, emotions, and behaviour, leading to significant impairment in social and occupational functioning, according to the Indian Psychiatric Society, one of the oldest associations of psychiatrists in India
The police have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area to ascertain the sequence of events. They are also gathering details about the medical history of the accused.
Officers said the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and the crime teams have inspected the site of the incident.
“The couple’s two children were in the house at the time of the incident, and investigators will record their statements,” an officer said.