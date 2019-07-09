In Southeast Delhi, three thefts in span of 5 hours

In the span of a few hours on Sunday night, two robberies and an attempted theft were reported in Southeast Delhi.

In the first case, a man was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three armed men in Hazrat Nizamuddin. Hours later, another man was robbed, allegedly by four men, in Lajpat Nagar. The same set of men, police claimed, tried to rob another man at Hazrat Nizamuddin the same night at gunpoint.

Police suspect the assailants are the same ones who have committed at least 20 robberies since May-end. Last week, they had robbed a wedding decorator in Pandav Nagar, a family in Model Town and a 24×7 medical store in New Friends Colony.

According to police, the first incident took place around 11.30 pm Sunday. “The second incident took place around 3.30 am. The third incident took place at 4.30 am, when four men tried to rob a man. But he managed to escape,” a senior police officer said.