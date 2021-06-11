South MCD starts online facility for e-waste collection

E-waste includes electronic and electrical items like computers, transformers, freezes, switches, TVs, etc. which are non-functional and have to be disposed. (File Photo/Representational)

To ensure scientific disposal of electronic waste, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started an online facility for its collection.

In a statement, the SDMC said it has partnered with M/s RBH E-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd to dispose of old and unserviceable IT equipment from offices, RWAs, markets and those given by residents under its jurisdiction.

Online requests can be submitted on the website – https://ewaste.mcdservices.online.

As per the agreement, the company will purchase e-waste from citizens and ensure its disposal in a proper manner. Waste will be collected on the basis of requests received through the portal.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the E-waste Management Rules, 2016, following which the SDMC engaged the firm on the basis of an open tender.

E-waste includes electronic and electrical items like computers, transformers, freezes, switches, TVs, etc. which are non-functional and have to be disposed.

A senior South body official said e-waste contains toxic chemicals and minerals like arsenic, cadmium, acid, and hence, should be recycled in a scientific manner. “If such items are not disposed of in a scientific manner, it can cause massive damage to the environment. Due to its toxic nature, the SDMC has introduced the online facility,” he said.

With the recent push for e-vehicles in the national capital, the situation may worsen if proper attention is not given to e-waste and used battery collection centres.

A study carried out by the University of Michigan in 2016 stated that residents here are being exposed to airborne lead levels that are 2-8 times higher than their neighbours due to the illegal battery recycling industry.