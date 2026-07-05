Delhi woman dies 2 months after wedding, family alleges harassment by in-laws

A 28-year-old woman was found dead at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) apartment complex in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday evening, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances of her death.
Even as a suicide was suspected initally, the family of the woman, identified as Akiti, who got married barely two months ago, rejected the possibility and alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.
Police said the woman, identified as Akriti, was found injured on the ground floor of the three-storey New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Palika Kunj apartment complex around 7.30 pm and was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her “brought dead”.
Officers said they initially suspected that she had jumped from the building’s terrace after recovering her purse, mobile phone and sandals there, but added that all possible angles were being examined.
According to investigators, Akriti worked at a private company in Chhatarpur.On Saturday evening, she had called her mother when she left office around 6 pm. She again called her around 6.40 pm, informing that she had reached Saket. Later, she was allegedly not reachable. She allegedly travelled by Metro from Chhatarpur towards Saket before reaching Lodhi Colony.
CCTV footage showed her entering the apartment complex alone, officers said, adding that no link had yet been established between her and anyone living in the complex. “It has been found that she took the Metro from Chhatarpur to Saket to go to Pushp Vihar, but later went to Lodhi Colony. So far, no links have been found to anyone known to her staying in this apartment complex. However, we are continuing our investigation,” another officer said.
Akriti got married to Arastu Sikka on April 24, according to officers. “It was apparently a love marriage… both families had agreed to it,” said an officer. After the wedding, she had been living with her husband and his family in Pushp Vihar. Arastu is currently unemployed, said police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the investigation is underway and all possible angles are being examined. A crime team and forensic experts inspected the site of the incident.
On suspicion related to suicide, her family claimed that appeared to be in good spirits earlier in the day as she hosted a party for her colleagues. The family also questioned the circumstances surrounding her death, alleging that there were no visible blood stains at the spot where her body was found, and demanded that police investigate the role of her husband and in-laws.
Police said an inquiry has also been initiated by the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). Further legal action, they added, will be taken after the post-mortem examination report is received.