Delhi woman dies 2 months after wedding, family alleges harassment by in-laws

Akriti (right) with her husband Arastu Sikka on their wedding day; the Lodhi Colony complex in South Delhi where her body was found. (Special Arrangement/Enhanced using AI)

A 28-year-old woman was found dead at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) apartment complex in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony on Saturday evening, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the circumstances of her death.

Even as a suicide was suspected initally, the family of the woman, identified as Akiti, who got married barely two months ago, rejected the possibility and alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.

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Police said the woman, identified as Akriti, was found injured on the ground floor of the three-storey New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Palika Kunj apartment complex around 7.30 pm and was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her “brought dead”.