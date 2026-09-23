‘Down with patriarchy’: LSR, Miranda House students protest South Delhi rape

Students from prominent Delhi University women colleges and other institutions joined the march, saying harassment and safety concerns around their campuses have persisted for years.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
4 min readUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 09:39 PM IST
The protest wound its way from the LSR back gate, past the neighboring institutions on the Ring Road stretch, including the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing (RAKCON). (Express Photo)The protest wound its way from the LSR back gate, past the neighboring institutions on the Ring Road stretch, including the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing (RAKCON). (Express Photo)
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For Ananya, a first-year college of Lady Shri College (LSR) for Women, leaving college late after theatre practice means bracing herself for an unpleasant and fearful experience.

Pointing to the ‘pink police booth’ near the college, which students complain is often unmanned, she said, “It’s so unsafe outside. Men stand near this very both and masturbate when they see female students.”

The alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in a public park in South Delhi, close to the college, has sparked anger among students about the safety concerns they say they have voiced for a long time.

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On Wednesday, around 200 student protesters gathered near LSR in solidarity with the victim of the incident and to raise concern about women’s safety in the area. The protest began at this booth.

While Lady Shri Ram is the closest to the site, the protesters also included students from other prominent Delhi University women colleges including Miranda House and Gargi College. Students from Dr BR Ambedkar University (AUD) and a few DU faculty members also took part in the solidarity march.

“Down with the patriarchy,” shouted the students, who also said that safety concerns in the vicinity have long been ignored.

Also Read | ‘Few PCR vans, dark roads’: Delhi’s LSR students flag safety gaps after rape near campus

Standing at the forefront of the protest, one of the organisers, who had masked her face with a yellow scarf to shield her identity, said, “This is not an LSR issue… We are our own voice. It’s not the first time that it is happening and men have the audacity to blame women for stepping out at night and only know how to police women.”

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Students protest against the Gangrape at a park in the capital New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Students protest against the Gangrape at a park in the capital New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The protest wound its way from the LSR back gate, past the neighboring institutions on the Ring Road stretch, including the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing (RAKCON) in Lajpat Nagar.

Students living in the RAKCON hostel also spoke about navigating the neighbourhood amid heightened safety concerns following the incident.

Ngawang Gatso, a first-year B.Sc Nursing student from Uttarakhand, said, “I just joined recently, it’s only been our first year here. The teachers have clearly warned us that whenever we need to step outside the campus, we must move only in groups. Even for small errands, like stepping out today to buy our textbooks, we made sure to go together.”

For many of these students, this incident is now their introduction to Delhi.

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“It has barely been a day since we arrived, and the very first instruction we received was about stepping out cautiously. With everything happening in the area, our seniors and faculty emphasized that no one should walk around alone outside the gates,” said Yangzom, and a first-year B.Sc. Nursing student from Tibet.

protest Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal
Also Read | 142 acres of darkness, security gaps: Inside South Delhi park where teen was gangraped

As the protest progressed, it began to grow dark, exposing the lack of functioning streetlights near the campus, and the darkness around.

When asked about the non-functioning and inadequate street lights, Principal Kanika K Ahuja said, “The college is working in close coordination with the Amar Colony Police Station. We have requested enhanced patrolling in the lanes adjoining the college, especially around the back gate and adjoining parks.”

She added, “To further strengthen safety, a meeting was arranged with the Joint Commisioner of Police, DCP and SHO in the college along with our students to ensure security and swift action. he college administration remains committed to working alongside the law enforcement agencies, and our faculty and College Counsellor continue to be available to support students. All classes shall be offline from tomorrow.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

 

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