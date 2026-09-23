‘Down with patriarchy’: LSR, Miranda House students protest South Delhi rape

The protest wound its way from the LSR back gate, past the neighboring institutions on the Ring Road stretch, including the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing (RAKCON). (Express Photo)

For Ananya, a first-year college of Lady Shri College (LSR) for Women, leaving college late after theatre practice means bracing herself for an unpleasant and fearful experience.

Pointing to the ‘pink police booth’ near the college, which students complain is often unmanned, she said, “It’s so unsafe outside. Men stand near this very both and masturbate when they see female students.”

The alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl in a public park in South Delhi, close to the college, has sparked anger among students about the safety concerns they say they have voiced for a long time.

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On Wednesday, around 200 student protesters gathered near LSR in solidarity with the victim of the incident and to raise concern about women’s safety in the area. The protest began at this booth.