South Delhi civic body’s new rule: No eatery licence without parking spot

There are over 2,000 licenced restaurants in south Delhi. There are over 2,000 licenced restaurants in south Delhi.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has added a new clause in its health trade licence, making it mandatory for restaurant owners to show parking space to run their business or lose their licence. The new clause reads, “I undertake to ensure that there is arrangement of proper parking space for clients of units running health trade. I understand that in case traffic hindrance is caused by inadequacy of parking space, punitive action, including revocation of licences, can be taken.”

There are over 2,000 licenced restaurants in south Delhi, spread across areas such as Green Park, Hauz Khas, Greater Kailash I and II, and Saket. Restaurants have to get a health licence from the civic body, for which they pay Rs 10,000 a year.

In a meeting on Monday, the SDMC commissioner issued directions to identify eateries that do not have parking space. SDMC Medical Health Officer PK Hazarika said the civic body is conducting a survey on the same, which will be completed in two months.

An SDMC official said that under the rule, restaurants requesting renewal of licence or new licence will have to ensure that they have parking space vis-a-vis their visitor capacity. “Else, the SDMC will issue challans or not renew the licence — and even seal the establishment for repeated violations,” said the official.

He added that restaurants will have to show parking area within walking distance — either their own or parking belonging to the market association or government agencies.

“While some markets like the one in Greater Kailash, and Defence Colony have parking, the ones in Hauz Khas and those on Aurobindo Road in Green Park are so cramped that it causes traffic snarls… If a fire breaks out, there is no space for fire tenders to pass,” said an official.

Hauz Khas Market Association President Satyendra Singh Sarna said, “Near our market, the DDA has created parking for 850 cars… and the main market area has been barricaded for four-wheelers. We try our best to ensure there is no congestion.”

Recently, the Delhi High Court had also said that Hauz Khas Village is “a ticking time bomb”. It had warned the association of restaurant owners that they will not be allowed to escape civil and criminal liability in case any unfortunate incident takes place, as there is virtually no space for emergency vehicles to enter. The court had said that the SDMC, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and other agencies had allowed commercialisation of the area, leading to public nuisance and health hazards.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App