Delhi: Soon, seized liquor will be sold at cheaper rate

Liquor seized by the Delhi Excise Department, which is usually destroyed, will soon be sold at a price 25 per cent cheaper than the market rates, official sources said Friday.

The excise information bureau (EIB), which is a wing of the department, usually seizes liquor smuggled from neighbouring states, or from bars serving alcohol without permits.

The seized bottles are subsequently destroyed. In 2018-19, the total worth of seized liquor was around Rs 15 crore.

Officials said that the proposal has been approved by the Finance Department. In the first phase, eight liquor vends have been identified where such liquor will be put on sale.

“The new policy may come into force in the first week of January. However, only seized alcohol that clears quality tests at accredited labs will be sold. Bottles that clear the test will be repacked,” an official said.

The discount on a particular bottle would be on the price at which it was distilled or illegally imported from, the official added.

