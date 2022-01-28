Soon, PUC certificates to be mandatory for refuelling vehicles in Delhi

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will soon be made mandatory for refuelling at petrol pumps in Delhi. The government will issue a draft notification in this regard and invite suggestions from the public on it.

Vehicle owners will be required to carry the PUC certificate to the pump. If it is found to be invalid, it will have to be reissued.

The government is also considering methods to implement the policy, including radio frequency identification (RFID) to check PUC certificates in order to avoid queues at pumps, according to a release. However, these methods have not yet been finalised.

The city has 966 registered centres that issue PUC certificates to ensure that vehicles comply with emission norms. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “North India, including Delhi, faces grave air pollution particularly in winter. With this policy in place, vehicles will be mandated to have their PUC certificate with them at the fuelling station. Pollution levels of every single vehicle will be kept in check from time to time. The policy will effectively help us ensure that polluting vehicles do not ply in Delhi and residents can enjoy cleaner air.”

A communication from the Delhi government said that enforcement of Pollution Under Control certification was found to be effective when conducted at fuel pumps. In October last year, the Transport Department had issued a circular deploying enforcement staff at petrol pumps to check PUC certificates of vehicles that came in for refuelling. This was in anticipation of air pollution levels rising in winter.

According to the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi, which uses a modeling method to ascertain the contribution of different sectors to particulate matter levels, the transport sector was estimated to contribute around 13.38% of the PM 2.5 levels in the city on Friday.