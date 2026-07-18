‘No transparency, trust’ in Safdarjang hospital: Wangchuk’s wife wants him moved to medical centre of ‘our choice’

Written by Tabshir Shams

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, said on Saturday afternoon that nothing should be given to her husband orally or intravenously without her consent.

She said that doctors who have been attending to Wangchuk through the period of his fast at Jantar Mantar were being denied access to him, and demanded that the activist should be allowed to go to a medical facility of his choice.

“This morning, without informing Sonam or me, he was forcibly taken from the protest site (at Jantar Mantar) to Safdarjung hospital. Yesterday (Friday) evening, doctors from Safdarjung checked on Sonam Wangchuk and found his vitals to be normal. His potassium was 4.3 (milliequivalents per litre); right now they are telling us it is 2.9, which is life-threatening. We have asked the doctors for his reports, which they have not shared,” Angmo told reporters outside Safdarjung hospital around 1 pm.