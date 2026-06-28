Sonam Wangchuk launches hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of CJP protest

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk during a protest seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET (UG) 2026 paper leak issue, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with six members of left-wing student group All India Students’ Association (AISA) began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, where the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been holding a protest since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities.

Wangchuk had also earlier joined the CJP’s first protest held at Jantar Mantar on June 6.

Before beginning his hunger strike, Wangchuk, along with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

“I have been forced to sit here, I am not doing this happily. I am sitting on a fast in support of both issues. Many people ask me, you were doing a movement in Ladakh, why are you with CJP now?” Education, which is the issue here, has been close to my heart for the last 40 years, since I was a student,” he said.