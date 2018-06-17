Some HC relief for convict who wants to donate organs

A 35-year-old convict, who wanted to donate organs after his death to children with physical and mental disabilities, got relief from the Delhi High Court, which reduced his sentence to 10 years from life term. (File Photo) A 35-year-old convict, who wanted to donate organs after his death to children with physical and mental disabilities, got relief from the Delhi High Court, which reduced his sentence to 10 years from life term. (File Photo)

A 35-year-old convict, who wanted to donate organs after his death to children with physical and mental disabilities, got relief from the Delhi High Court, which reduced his sentence to 10 years from life term. In 2011, Mukesh Kumar Chauhan was accused of murdering his 28-year-old pregnant wife and strangulating his six-year-old mentally challenged son he had with his first wife. In January 2015, he was awarded life term by a trial court.

A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta noted that “Chauhan was filled with remorse and had become an emotional wreck. He even pleaded that he be punished with death”. In 2015, the trial court observed that “the evidence on record confirms that the convict has been a loving husband and doting father. The incident was a chance happening which the convict could never have intended or contemplated”. It had also observed that, “under the directions of this court, he had been taking psychiatric counselling to help him to cope with the loss.”

Reacting to the quantum of punishment awarded to Chauhan by the trial court, the High Court said, “The trial court surprisingly proceeded to sentence the appellant to rigorous imprisonment for life. This was contrary to the above observations made by the trial court itself in the order on sentence.”

The HC upheld Chauhan’s conviction for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Advocate Ajay Verma, who appeared for the convict, urged the HC to take a lenient view and submitted that the act was committed in a spur of the moment and was not premeditated. The man was charged with having committed the two murders on the intervening night of July 15 and 16, 2011, at his house in Sultan Puri. According to the prosecution, he first allegedly murdered his disabled child by smothering him with a pillow. Soon afterwards, he killed his wife by strangulating her with a ‘press wire’.

The trial court relied on a suicide note, apparently written by Chauhan, admitting to having committed both murders. As per the prosecution, there was a verbal altercation between the accused and his wife — who had beaten the child and called him “inauspicious”. She had allegedly told the accused that the presence of the mentally challenged child, born out of his first marriage, would affect the future of their unborn child, submitted the prosecution

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App