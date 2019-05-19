Sob story & spiked cold drink: How 2 men duped the elderly

Around noon on May 11, retired bank officer Sudhir Kapoor (60) found himself seated next to a young man in a DTC bus who offered him a cold drink. It was his birthday, he said, and was in dire need of blessings of senior citizens like Kapoor.

The young man also narrated his life’s ordeals — a dead mother, an abusive father. Kapoor was moved and accepted the drink. Two days later, he woke up in the ward of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital— minus the Rs 8,500 in his wallet, two gold rings, a wrist watch, some documents, and a phone.

His last memory was sipping on that cold drink.

Kapoor is not the first senior citizen to be drugged and looted, allegedly by Philip Gill (28) and Suraj (22), members of the Jehar Khurani gang.

On Thursday, the two men were arrested from Connaught Place by a team led by Connaught Place police station SHO Vinod Narang. The team comprised SI Amit Kumar and ASI Arun Pal among others.

“These two regularly targeted senior citizens wearing jewellery and travelling in buses. They would offer them a drink mixed with Ativan tablets,” said Additional DCP-I (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

A sob story for a senior citizen and a spiked cold drink have been their modus operandi for the last nine months, said police.

In Kapoor’s case, the bus driver spotted him lying unconscious and called police, who admitted him to a hospital. “He was admitted as an unknown person; his family had no clue where he was as the accused took away his IDs. He regained consciousness two days later,” said a police officer.

According to police, Gill served six months in prison for the same crime and got out in 2018.

“The victims described how the accused looked and we figured out it was Gill. We got information about his presence in Connaught Place, and caught him along with his accomplice, Suraj, on Thursday,” said a police officer.

Four days before the duo drugged and looted Kapoor, they found a target in 58-year-old Amarnath Goyal, who was travelling in a bus to Rohini. “The accused said the same things to Goyal and offered the cold drink. He accepted it and passed out, after which the accused fled with his wallet, shoes, rings and ATM cards,” said a police officer.

Goyal was admitted to a hospital and was unconscious for two days. Meanwhile, his family filed a missing persons complaint.

“We believe there are more cases and hope people come forward,” said a police officer.