Will bring down Metro fare by 25%, if we get power: Manish Sisodia

If empowered to decide, the Delhi government will bring down Delhi Metro fares by at least 20-25%, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Thursday in an attack against the BJP over the 2017 fare hike that led to a dip in ridership.“Metro should be affordable for everyone, including a rickshaw puller and an auto driver. They compare DMRC fares with fares in global cities, but do they also check the GDP and minimum wages prevalent there? Who do you want to run the Metro for?” Sisodia said.

Advertising

“Give us the right to decide fares… like you demand taxes from us. If we get the power, fares will come down by at least 20-25%. But the BJP does not want reduction of fares,” Sisodia told the floor of the Delhi Assembly. The two-day long session began on Thursday.

Sisodia and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot also alleged that bureaucrats tried to scuttle Metro’s Phase IV, which received the Delhi Cabinet nod on Wednesday, by telling the government that the project would be “financially unviable”.

“The six corridors have been passed despite objections from the finance department. They came up with fictitious calculations and kept delaying the project so that its cost escalates,” Sisodia claimed.