Sisodia, MCDs spar over Rs 938 crore grant for salary

The Delhi government has given Rs 938 crore to the MCDs which will be used to pay employees their salary dues, said civic body officials.

However, different unions said they would continue their strike till there is a permanent solution to the problem. The three MCDs have been facing strikes by teachers, health workers and subordinate staff over salary delays over the last few months.

In a press conference on Thursday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hit out at the MCDs: “Even the Delhi government is short of funds. Our revenue used to be 50%, but only half of that tax money is coming in. We have also had to stop many schemes to budget. After seeing the suffering of MCD employees, on the orders of the Honourable Chief Minister, the Delhi government has arranged Rs 938 crore from other departments and schemes.”

“The BJP came to power 14 years ago and has completely bankrupted the three municipal bodies. Now, only Rs 12 crore is left in the bank accounts of North MCD, while the East MCD only has Rs 99 lakh,” he said.

North MCD mayor Jai Prakash said, “Though the money will help to some extent, salaries due by North MCD alone comes to Rs 1,500 crore for the last five-six months… Rs 13,000 crore is due to the MCDs from the government, we expect more money. Else we will face the same problem after a few months.”

Ram Niwas Solanki, general secretary of the Municipal Corporation Teachers’ Association, said the association would continue its strike as the money is not enough to pay all salaries due: “We want our complete salary and a final solution to this.”

Head of the Nurses’ Welfare Association (NWA) at Hindu Rao Hospital Indumati Jamwal said, “We are left with no other option but to go on a protest march. We have families to run too.” She said nurses of Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital and Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital will also be joining.

AP Khan, convenor of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union, said employees in different departments of the North civic body have not been paid salaries for the last five months.