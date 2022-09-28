Shrikanth Tyagi row: Noida authority issues 48-hour ultimatum before anti-encroachment drive at Grand Omaxe

On the second day of their sit-in protest at Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93b, members from the Tyagi community continued to exhort authorities into meeting their demands. The Noida Authority also issued a 48-hour ultimatum before all encroachments by any party had to be cleared, with the protesters insisting on staying till the ultimatum ended.

With palm trees planted in front of the Tyagi residence where anti-encroachment demolition had earlier taken place, protesters raised grievances regarding the alleged mistreatment of the Tyagi family, insisting that other encroachers be looked at as well.

Protesters seemed to be settling in for the long haul by Wednesday, having put up a shamiana over mats they spread on the road near the main gate, while a stove and small water tank were also set up. Armed police were also present, though not to the same extent as the previous night, with senior Central Noida officers ADCP Saad Miya Khan and DCP Ram Badan Singh also present.

ADCP (Central Noida) S M Khan said, “The protest is still going on, and protesters have put forth the demand that all encroachments in the society should be surveyed. The Noida Authority had already made an announcement regarding this yesterday.”

Meanwhile, the residents’ welfare association said matters were under control. According to RWA president Avinash Mathur, “The situation has remained peaceful. There is not much disruption today except for crowds when children return from school… Our residents have also been talking to protesters to ensure smooth entry and exit.”

Inside the society, Shrikant Tyagi’s wife Anu said regarding the Authority’s ultimatum, “Some people had targeted my family, destroyed our plants and demolitions a part of our house… Now they are getting the results of their own actions.”