Shokeen was taken to in-laws’ home by cops, fled while they had lunch: Delhi Police

Ex-MLA Rambeer Shokeen. Ex-MLA Rambeer Shokeen.

Days after former MLA from Mundka, Rambeer Shokeen, escaped from the custody of three Baghpat police officers, investigation has revealed that he was allegedly taken to his in-laws’ house in south Delhi’s Deoli, from where he and his wife escaped.

Sources told The Indian Express that after Shokeen arrived at Safdarjung Hospital, the officers escorting him were informed that the doctor was in an operation and they would have to wait. “His wife Rita Singh, who had fought and lost the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, was meanwhile waiting with his associates in two SUVs outside. The couple asked the policemen to accompany them to the home of Rita’s parents, around 14 km away. When the officers were having lunch at the Deoli home, Shokeen and his wife escaped. Once the officers were alerted to this, they tried to trace him in the vicinity, but once they couldn’t, the returned to the hospital. Afterwards, a call was made to the local police, and the Baghpat officers said Shokeen had escaped from the hospital,” claimed a Delhi Police officer.

When contacted, DCP (south district) Vijay Kumar said, “We have got an information that Shokeen was escorted to his in-laws’ home, but we are verifying it. We questioned all policemen after we found their conduct suspicious, and have summoned them again.”

Sources said that after escaping, the couple first went to meet their relatives, who have also been questioned. “The couple asked them to arrange a car,” said a source.

Police said the claims of the three officers were called into question since CCTV from the hospital did not corroborate their version of events. Several teams of the special cell and crime branch are conducting raids to nab Shokeen, uncle of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, and his wife.

An FIR has also been registered after a complaint was filed by Inspector Kishor Singh Rotela, posted with police line Janpad in Baghpat, who has urged Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action against his subordinates for the alleged negligence.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App