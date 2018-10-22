Follow Us:
Sunday, October 21, 2018
Delhi: Shift focus to criminals with firearms, says Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Amulya Patnaik, at the recent crime review meeting held at the Delhi Police Headquarters, also asked deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to take action against “robbers, snatchers and criminals carrying firearms”.

To prevent street crime in the capital, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has asked joint commissioners of police of all five ranges to visit crime-affected areas in their jurisdiction and come up with strategies to deter criminals carrying firearms.

Patnaik, at the recent crime review meeting held at the Delhi Police Headquarters, also asked deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to take action against “robbers, snatchers and criminals carrying firearms”.

“All 14 DCPs should chalk out effective strategies to create a deterrent impact on criminals moving firearms in their areas concerned,” Patnaik said in the meeting.

He added that local beat staff must be involved in gathering information about activities of local registered criminals and anti-social elements in their areas. “They should take prompt preventive action against them. In case of failure, strict accountability must be fixed,” the police chief said.

He also asked JCPs and DCPs to seek explanations from the SHOs concerned in appropriate cases. “JCPs of all ranges should personally visit crime-affected areas of their jurisdiction, make meaningful preventive strategies and implement the same on the ground,” a senior police officer said.

Patnaik also asked DCPs and additional DCPs to do foot-patrolling with their teams in crime-prone areas during vulnerable times. “Integrated checking along with PCR and traffic should also be done on a regular basis, with a focus, particularly on criminals, moving around with firearms,” he added.

