Sheila Dikshit — Worked closely with police but December 16 rape strained relations

Under her 15-year tenure as Delhi CM, Sheila Dikshit worked closely with several Delhi Police commissioners and maintained cordial relations with the force — until the December 16, 2012 gangrape. Dikshit had at the time sought the resignation of then police chief Neeraj Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital, and also made requests to Home Ministry to bring police under the state.

Responding to a question on bringing Delhi Police under the state, during an Idea Exchange event with The Indian Express in 2013, Dikshit said studies have been conducted on Delhi’s administrative setup, which said the police should be in the state government’s control. “I don’t think any state government can have the wherewithal to take on the security needs of VVIPs and diplomats who live in Delhi. But where normal policing in Delhi is concerned, it should be with the state government…,” she had said.

Former Delhi Police chief B K Gupta, who worked as DG-Tihar under Dikshit, told The Indian Express: “She was a very good administrative officer, a superb team leader and one of the best politicians I have ever met. Before taking charge as police chief, I worked under her as DG of Tihar where we had done a lot of work for inmates. She was supportive; if something big happened in crime, she, apart from being strict, asked us to solve the matter.”

She also worked with Police Chief Y S Dadwal during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.