Shahdara: Two cases intersect to lead cops to stabbing accused

The Shahdara district police, investigating the road rage incident under Geeta Colony flyover, made a breakthrough in identifying the suspects with the help of a complainant’s statement from an unrelated case.

On December 11, following an argument after a two-wheeler hit a 34-year-old man’s car, the occupant of the car was stabbed and bled to death.

In an unrelated case, police were probing another stabbing incident, wherein a man was attacked in Shakurpur and his bag was snatched. “When we spoke to him, we suspected the accused may be related to the road rage case, so we made sketches of all the accused involved in the Shakurpur incident. Later, when they were tracked, our suspicions were confirmed,” said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

The two accused were identified as Aftab (32) and Ramesh (33). A third accused is on the run, police said.