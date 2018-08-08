Shahdara child molestation: He complained to teacher, she did not pay heed: Kin

The bus had 16 students with one teacher, and each child was allotted a seat, said school authorities. The boy alleged that he was taken to the rear seat and sexually assaulted. (Representational Image) The bus had 16 students with one teacher, and each child was allotted a seat, said school authorities. The boy alleged that he was taken to the rear seat and sexually assaulted. (Representational Image)

For the nine-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted inside a school bus, the thought of going to school is traumatic. The boy’s elder sister claimed he was sexually assaulted on three occasions on different days in the bus by the same group of three boys, when they were returning home.

“He was being sexually assaulted by the boys for the last few days, but we came to know about the incident on August 1. When he came back after school, he looked disturbed and locked himself in his room. Our mother was out for work and he refused to tell us anything or eat anything. After some time, when our mother came back, she forced him to open the door… He hugged her, cried and narrated the incident,” the elder sister claimed.

The boy lives with his mother and two elder sisters, both of whom are working. According to the family, the boy told his mother that the three boys had been touching his private parts in the bus. She alleged: “He told us he complained to the teacher but she did not take him seriously.”

The bus had 16 students with one teacher, and each child was allotted a seat, said school authorities. The boy alleged that he was taken to the rear seat and sexually assaulted.

