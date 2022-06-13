Security guards at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital go on strike after cut in number of posts

More than 1,000 security guards began a protest in front of the central government-run Safdarjung hospital on Monday, demanding the restoration of the number of guard posts to the previous levels following an alleged drastic reduction from around 1,500 to 1,109.

The hospital outsources the security services to two companies, dividing the total number between them. “Our company has been providing security at the hospital for eleven years now. Of the total 1,500 strength, we used to provide 1,172 guards. Now, the total strength has been reduced to just over 1,109 and our company has been asked to provide guards for only 589 posts,” said Manisha Joshi, director (north), Trig security services.

She added: “We are trying to accommodate as many people as we can to our other sites, but unfortunately many people will lose their jobs.”

The number of guards is being reduced even as hospitals across the country have been facing security issues with doctors going on strike after instances of violence. Recently, doctors from another central government-run hospital in Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College, had gone on a strike after an on-duty doctor was assaulted by family members of a pair of twins who died within days of each other.

“A third party audit had also suggested that the number of security guards be increased. Instead, the ministry has reduced the numbers. These guards are the ones who are on the quick response teams that reach areas where conflict happens. They are the ones managing the crowd in the out-patient clinics. And, they guide the patients. The number of buildings has gone up but the administration is reducing the number of guards. How can the same level of security be provided,” said Joshi.